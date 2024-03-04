Islamabad: Newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took oath as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran in the President’s House, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Army Chief General Asim Munir also participated in the ceremony.

Apart from this, Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also participated in the ceremony while the ambassadors of different countries were also part of the oath-taking ceremony.

President Arif Alvi administered an oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

After the swearing-in of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he was presented a guard of honor by the armed forces at the Prime Minister’s House.

The notification of the election of Shahbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister has been released

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was introduced to the staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, during which the Prime Minister shook hands with the staff.

Apart from this, Anwar Haq Kakar, who resigned from the post of Caretaker Prime Minister, will also meet Shehbaz Sharif.

In the voting held in the National Assembly yesterday, Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister by getting 201 votes while his rival candidate Umar Ayub Khan got 92 votes.