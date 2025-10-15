Our business people must invest in the country: Salman Shah, Progress is being made in the IT sector: Ahmed Chinoy, We want peace but it should not be interpreted as weakness: General (retd) Moinuddin Haider, Modi is hiding his face all over the world after the Pahalgam incident: Naila Chauhan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, a high stock market increase brings respect to the country, people will benefit from the rise in the stock market, people will start businesses in the country, there are many problems to lift the economy, there is a need to improve the economic situation in Pakistan, protests cause a lot of damage to the country, shutting down businesses and life causes great damage to the economy, the war between Pakistan and India has temporarily stopped, we have to improve relations with Afghanistan, rising petrol prices will impact the economy, the country’s economy is not improving, there is a lot of taxes in the country, unemployment is on the rise in the country, people are dying of hunger, Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire for the next 48 hours, Pakistan is in a very bad situation, people have many problems, Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a ceasefire, ceasefire is better for both countries.

Former Finance Minister Dr Salman Shah says, Pakistan must solve its internal problems, Pakistan’s relations with the US have improved, all business people who come to Pakistan first see the situation, we want peace in Pakistan, we have to tell the world that there are many opportunities for development in Pakistan, Pakistan has a majority of youth, youth must be given jobs, providing jobs will improve the country’s conditions, democracy and elections must be fixed in the country, Afghanistan and Pakistan have been living together for thousands of years, whenever these two countries have come together, there has been a benefit, the problems between Pakistan and Afghanistan are very old, World Bank report says inflation is on the rise, the report says that people are far below the poverty line, the country is running on debt, the growth situation in the country is not good, if there is business, there will be employment opportunities in the country, there is a great need for investment in the country, our business people must invest in the country, our own business people are going out, they have to do what the IMF, the government is running out of a budget of Rs 28,000 billion, the government is wasting a lot of this money, the provinces run with this money, the government’s spending is harming the country’s economy,

Director of Stock Exchange Ahmed Chinoy says, the country’s economy has improved, Pakistan’s situation has improved as the economy has recovered, Pakistan is mired in many problems, Pakistan is moving towards improvement, the stock exchange is breaking records every day, Stock exchange is moving towards improvement, the economy has started to improve, progress is being made in the IT sector, we have to increase imports, Real estate and other sectors need to improve, says Ahmed Chinoy

Former Interior Minister General (retd) Moinuddin Haider says, Pakistan’s patience has run out, terrorists from Afghanistan come to Pakistan and wreak havoc, Pakistan has suffered a lot because of them, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan, if anyone attacks Pakistan, we will respond, we want peace on both sides, preventing such a situation would be better for both countries, there were no attacks on Pakistan during Mullah Omar’s time, people were coming during Mullah Omar’s time, terrorists come from Afghanistan to attack, Afghan government can stop attacks if it wants to, Pakistan convinced Afghanistan through force, Afghan government should expel terrorists from the country, now the Afghan government has called for a ceasefire, Afghans and Pakistan will have to solve their own problems, both countries should hold talks for peace, we want peace but it should not be interpreted as weakness, Pakistan should keep its war to the border and not go inside, Pakistan is running according to Sharia law, we also have mosques in our country, women are getting their rights in Pakistan, terrorists from Afghanistan come to Pakistan and commit terrorism, i met Mullah Omar three times, all issues can be resolved through dialogue.

Former Ambassador Naila Chauhan says, Pakistan has made many sacrifices for Afghanistan, we have sheltered Afghan refugees for years, India attacked Pakistan using Pahalgam incident as a base, Modi is hiding his face all over the world after the Pahalgam incident, Afghanistan is suffering, that’s why they are calling for a ceasefire, the Afghan government itself does not know Sharia, Afghan government is not giving rights to women.