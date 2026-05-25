By Asif Mahmood

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to Iran marks an important and positive moment in Pakistan’s diplomacy. It reflects the growing role Pakistan is playing in regional affairs at a time when the wider Middle East, including parts of the Gulf and Lebanon, continues to face instability.

Pakistan has actively contributed to facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States. The Tehran engagement has helped maintain momentum in discussions and has supported efforts to move towards a more structured framework for negotiation between the two sides. Following the visit, a proposed draft was shared with both Iranian and American leadership for consideration, marking a shift from informal engagement towards a more formal stage of review.

In this process, Pakistan’s credibility as a facilitator has been an important factor. The trust placed in Field Marshal Asim Munir by both sides has strengthened its ability to maintain communication channels and support diplomatic progress at a sensitive time.

This diplomatic role is closely linked with Pakistan’s internal institutional coordination. The strong alignment between the civilian government and the military leadership has enabled a more unified external policy approach. This coordination has already been visible in earlier discussions held in Islamabad, where efforts were made to bridge differences and keep negotiations on track.

At the same time, Pakistan’s recent security experience provides important context. Tensions with India escalated into a military confrontation, after which Pakistan’s response under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership influenced the regional strategic balance. This episode also reinforced Pakistan’s position in terms of deterrence and reshaped broader thinking about regional military dynamics.

Within this overall framework, the visit to Iran represents a continuation of Pakistan’s expanding role where defense preparedness and diplomatic engagement operate in parallel. The same leadership is now central to both military strategy and external diplomacy, reflecting a unified approach to national security and foreign relations

Public statements and international interactions have further highlighted this profile, including remarks from US President Donald Trump, who has referred to Field Marshal Asim Munir in favourable terms as “ my favorite Field Marshal”. Such recognition adds to Pakistan’s visibility in international affairs and reinforces its emerging role in regional discussions.

The Field Marshal’s Iran visit has also wider positive economic implications around the globe. Movements in global markets, particularly reduced oil prices, are closely tied to expectations after this visit. Pakistan’s involvement in facilitating dialogue contributes to shaping this broader environment of diplomatic signaling and economic response.

Pakistan’s current position reflects active engagement in regional diplomacy alongside its security responsibilities. The combination of military readiness, diplomatic outreach, and institutional coordination has strengthened its role in regional affairs. If this continuity is maintained, it will further support Pakistan’s standing in both foreign policy and economic stability in the years ahead.