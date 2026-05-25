The country’s economy is deteriorating day by day; Niazullah Niazi, Government should solve people’s problems; Talat Khan, Today the whole world is looking at Pakistan; Bahramand Tangi

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said the government is bringing the 28th Amendment. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is doing a great job, thanks to Field Marshal, our respect in the world has increased and Field Marshal is working day and night for the betterment of the country. Field Marshal has reached China after visiting Iran, no fair elections have been held in the country since 1970, the country’s external situation is going very well, there is a need to improve the internal situation of the country, corruption is increasing day by day, poverty is increasing day by day, people are yearning for two-time bread.

Leader of the PPP Senator Sarmad Ali Khan said, Pakistan is playing an important role in mediating between the US and Iran, Pakistan played an important role in the US-Iran war, America has suffered a lot from the Iran war, PTI gets false narratives, PTI destroyed the country during its rule, the symbol was taken away from us too, the whole world has been affected by the US-Iran war, Pakistan has been more affected by the US-Iran war, this is why petrol prices have increased, inflation is on the rise in the country. We were not consulted about the 28th Amendment, we will discuss the draft of the 28th Amendment when it is shared with us, very good hospitals have been built in Sindh, people from all over Pakistan go to Sindh for treatment, people are being treated there for free. Anmol alias Pinky has been arrested by the Sindh government, an inquiry is underway against Anmol alias Pinky, after the inquiry, it will be known who was behind it;.

Spokesperson for PTI founder Niazullah Niazi said, this government is a form 47, PTI founder’s sisters are not being allowed to meet him, false cases have been made against PTI founder, they have kept the founder in solitary confinement, founders are not even giving PTI the right to appeal, why are they afraid of the founder PTI, court decisions are not being implemented, elections have never been fair in the country, the bat symbol was taken away from our party. Foreign money should come into the country, business people are not coming to the country, the country’s economy is deteriorating day by day, the PTI founder brought his money from abroad, none of the founder’s factories are operating in Pakistan, baseless allegations have been made against the PTI founder.

Advocate Supreme Court Talat Abbas Khan said, PTI founder’s sisters should not hold a press conference after meeting, only in this case will the founder’s sisters be allowed to meet, petrol prices are skyrocketing, the government should solve people’s problems and the budget session is about to begin.

Leader of PML-N, Bahramand Tangi said, PTI attacks Islamabad, PTI accuses institutions, PTI destroyed the country during its tenure, the founder did not talk to anyone during his time, we had invited the founder of PTI for talks, today the whole world is looking at Pakistan, Pakistan brought together 47-year-old enemies, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is worsening day by day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has nothing to do with the province, terrorism incidents are happening every day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.