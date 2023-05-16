Introduction:

In a significant move signaling the beginning of the Elon Musk era, Twitter has reportedly made its first acquisition under Musk’s leadership. The social media giant has acquired Laskie, a San Francisco-based job-matching tech startup, according to sources. This acquisition aligns with Musk’s vision of transforming Twitter into a “super-app” that offers users a range of functionalities, including payments. While Twitter has not officially commented on the acquisition, industry insiders suggest that this move holds great potential for the platform’s future.

Details of the Acquisition:

Laskie, founded in 2021, specialized in the field of recruiting and had gained traction in the industry. The startup was established by Chris Bakke, who previously sold another venture to the popular online job board, Indeed. Although Laskie’s website currently states that its services are no longer available, its LinkedIn page still highlights its core purpose of assisting job seekers in finding suitable employment opportunities efficiently.

Financials and Transaction:

The acquisition saw Twitter pay a combination of cash and stock for Laskie. While the exact financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, a source familiar with the matter stated that the transaction value was in the “tens of millions.” This strategic move reflects Twitter’s commitment to enhancing its platform’s capabilities and expanding its range of offerings.

Implications of the Acquisition:

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, this acquisition marks an important milestone for Twitter. By incorporating Laskie’s job-matching technology, Twitter aims to diversify its services and create new avenues for user engagement. The acquisition aligns with Musk’s vision of transforming Twitter into a versatile “super-app” that encompasses various functionalities, such as payments.

Future Outlook:

Twitter’s acquisition of Laskie sets the stage for further developments under the new CEO. Elon Musk’s influence and ambitious plans are expected to shape the platform’s future trajectory. As Twitter continues to expand its offerings and explore new avenues, users can anticipate a more comprehensive and integrated experience within the social media platform.

Conclusion:

Twitter’s acquisition of Laskie, a recruiting startup, represents the company’s first known acquisition under Elon Musk’s leadership. This strategic move highlights Musk’s aspirations of transforming Twitter into a multifaceted “super-app” and signals a shift in the platform’s direction. With the incorporation of Laskie’s technology and expertise, Twitter aims to enhance its services and provide users with a broader range of functionalities. As the new CEO sets his vision in motion, exciting developments lie ahead for Twitter and its users.

