The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey is a much-anticipated event, even with significantly fewer guests in attendance than the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. While many recognizable faces from entertainment and politics have received invitations, one of them, Penny Mordaunt, is playing a pivotal role in the ceremony as the Lord President of the Privy Council. In this blog post, we'll explore the significance of Mordaunt's role in the coronation and why she's carrying a sword.

What is the Privy Council, and what does the Lord President do?

The Privy Council is a group of advisors to the monarch in the United Kingdom, consisting of current and former senior politicians, judges, and other notable figures. The Lord President of the Privy Council is a senior government minister appointed by the monarch, responsible for presiding over the council’s meetings and advising the monarch on constitutional and legal matters.

As the current Lord President, Penny Mordaunt has a ceremonial role in the coronation, representing the council and its advice to the monarch. This includes carrying a sword in the procession and presenting it to the monarch during the ceremony, symbolizing the monarch’s authority and duty to defend the realm.

Why is Penny Mordaunt’s role significant in the coronation?

The Lord President’s role in the coronation reflects the Privy Council’s importance in advising the monarch and ensuring the continuity of government and the constitution. The Privy Council has been a vital institution in the UK since medieval times, and its role has evolved over the centuries to encompass various functions, from advising the monarch on foreign affairs and national security to approving royal proclamations and orders.

In the coronation ceremony, the Lord President’s presence and role underscore the council’s advisory and ceremonial duties and its connection to the monarchy’s ancient traditions. The sword that Mordaunt carries is a historic artifact, dating back to the 17th century, and is an emblem of the monarch’s authority as the defender of the realm and the head of the armed forces.

What is Penny Mordaunt’s role in the coronation, and what did she do in the Accession Council?

What is the Jewelled Sword of Offering, and what is Penny Mordaunt’s role in presenting it to the King?

The Jewelled Sword of Offering is one of the most significant ceremonial items used in the coronation of a British monarch. For the coronation of King Charles III, the sword will be blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury and presented to the king by Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council.

This will be the first time the sword has been carried and presented by a woman, marking an important milestone in the history of the coronation ceremony. The sword was made for George IV’s coronation in 1821 and symbolizes royal power and the monarch’s acceptance of his duty and knightly virtues.

After the king offers the sword to the Dean of Windsor, it is placed on the altar. It is then “redeemed” by Mordaunt, who places the redemption money on an almsdish held by the Dean. She will then draw the sword and carry it in its naked form, without its scabbard, before the monarch for the rest of the service.

Mordaunt has been preparing for this role, including doing press-ups to train for carrying the heavy sword at the right angle to the body, pointing upwards and out in front of her for an extended period. She explained that carrying the Sword of State represents the monarch’s authority and is one of two swords made for Charles II, with only one surviving today. Mordaunt’s background in the Navy has also given her practice in standing for long periods of time without fainting, a useful skill in the coronation ceremony.

Conclusion

Penny Mordaunt’s role in the coronation of King Charles III as the Lord President of the Privy Council is a testament to the council’s enduring importance in advising the monarch and upholding the constitution. Carrying a sword in the procession and presenting it to the monarch during the ceremony is a ceremonial duty that underscores the monarch’s authority and duty to defend the realm. We hope this blog post has shed light on the significance of Mordaunt’s role and the Privy Council’s place in the UK’s political and constitutional landscape.

Penny Mordaunt’s participation in the coronation ceremony has brought attention to her role as Lord President of the Privy Council. But what exactly is the Privy Council? Dating back to the 13th century, it was initially an executive arm of the English Government. However, its powers declined over time, and its political authority transferred to the Cabinet in the late 17th century. Today, the Privy Council is an advisory body to the monarch, with its members, known as Privy Counsellors, required to take special oaths. These Counsellors are appointed by the monarch on the advice of those who have held senior political or judicial roles in the UK or Commonwealth.

There are currently 739 Privy Counsellors, including lifetime peers, senior politicians, civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London. In normal circumstances, these members advise the monarch on matters of state. The Privy Council Office is responsible for summoning or inviting Privy Counsellors and certain other dignitaries to the King’s accession, and not all Counsellors will be in attendance. Despite its diminished power, the Privy Council remains an important institution in British politics and government, and its members continue to play significant roles in public life.

