On May 21 (Sunday), Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi will host the first Hajj flights under the government scheme.

Tuesday saw the publication of the Hajj flight schedule by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The intended pilgrims would depart for Saudi Arabia on the first flights from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore on May 21, according to a MoRA official.

Similarly, the first Hajj flight from Sialkot, Multan, and Quetta will leave on their respective days (Monday, May 22, Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24, respectively). On June 6, the pilgrims will leave Rahim Yar Khan for KSA, and on June 7, they will leave Sukkur for KSA.

The last flight for the Hajj will depart on June 20, according to the spokesperson.