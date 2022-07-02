<!-- wp:image {"id":105531,"width":897,"height":598,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/Ton-up-Pant-turns-the-tables-on-England.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-105531" width="897" height="598"\/><figcaption>BIRMINGHAM: India bounced back from a top-order collapse on Friday's opening day of the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston with a masterful counter-attacking century from Rishabh Pant, giving Ben Stokes'<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/w" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/w"> England<\/a> a taste of their own medicine. After Stokes won the toss under cloudy skies in Birmingham, the legendary James Anderson and the up-and-coming fast Matthew Potts split five wickets to restrict India to 98-5. <br><br>However, Pant came back with a superb 146, and he shared a sixth-wicket stand of 222 with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, who was 83 not out, to help India reach 338-7 at the end of the play. With captain Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum at the helm, England entered this game fresh off a 3-0 series victory over Test world champions <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">New Zealand<\/a> that stood out for its aggressive and courageous demeanor. However, Pant has spent the majority of his career playing "Baz ball," as the new English style has been termed in honor of McCullum's nickname.<br><br> On Friday, he was particularly harsh on Jack Leach, swinging himself off his feet while hitting a four, then hammering the left-arm spinner for six in an over that cost 22 runs. Leach cost the team 71 runs in nine wicketless overs after taking 10 wickets in the third Test against New Zealand. With just 89 balls, including 15 fours and a six, Pant scored a century. <br><br>With the second-highest score of his Test career, Pant's fifth hundred in 31 games, and third against England, the 39-over double-century<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> partnership<\/a> came to an end.<br><\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->