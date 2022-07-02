The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that both parties expressed a desire to begin deep and enduring security and defense cooperation between Pakistan and the neighboring nation.

Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, and Commander of the Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi were also in separate meetings with Gen. Raza.

According to the statement, the dignitaries committed to continuing to develop closer ties while discussing ways to increase the volume and scope of military exchanges between the two nations. Both parties emphasized the need for common borders to be “borders of friendship and peace.