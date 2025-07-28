KARACHI : Three terrorists involved in attacks on Chinese nationals were killed in an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday night.CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab, while speaking to the media outside Civil Hospital, said that CTD and intelligence agency personnel raided a house in Manghopir following information about the presence of operatives from an outlawed outfit. The security officials were fired from the house and a prolonged exchange of gunfire took place with the terrorists.

He stated that all three terrorists were killed on the spot during the encounter. The terrorists were affiliated with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). One of the slain terrorists was a suicide bomber.Raja Umar revealed that the terrorists had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan some time ago and were involved in last year’s attack on Chinese nationals. Weapons recovered from them included Kalashnikovs, two TT pistols, grenades, suicide jackets, and a diary that listed potential targets.

He said that the terrorists were identified as Zafran and Qudratullah. The government had placed a bounty of Rs20 million on Zafran’s head. The third terrorist could not be identified.The bodies have been shifted to hospital for necessary procedures, while law enforcement agencies have launched further operations.