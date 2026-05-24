Upon his arrival at Xiaoshan Airport in Hangzhou, the Prime Minister was received by Deputy Governor Zhejiang Shu Wenguang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zedong and Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

According to the details, the Prime Minister will meet with the Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province Wang Hao in Hangzhou. In addition, the Prime Minister will attend a business forum organized to promote cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese companies under CPEC Phase 2.

A ceremony to exchange various agreements and memorandums of understanding will also be held on this occasion.

In addition, the Prime Minister will have important meetings with CEOs of leading Chinese companies.

The Prime Minister will also visit the headquarters of the Chinese company Alibaba. During this time, he will also attend the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding on mutual cooperation, which will further strengthen trade relations between the two countries.