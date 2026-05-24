A 1.3-kilogram stone was removed from a citizen’s bladder in China.

According to a foreign news agency, three years ago, a farmer in the town of Longtang in China’s western province of Guangdong was repeatedly facing difficulty urinating, even having to change his position to defecate. Sometimes the discomfort would become extremely severe and even cause pain.

At first, Chen ignored these symptoms, considering them to be a normal prostate problem. He did not want to take a break from field work and thought that medication would control the pain. But over time, his condition worsened. He began to be afraid to go far from home in case he suddenly felt the need to defecate, and because of this pain, he had to get up several times throughout the night.

Finally, at the insistence of his family, he agreed to go to the hospital, where after an examination, it was revealed that he had such a large stone in his bladder that urine could barely pass.

According to Lin Yuan, deputy chief physician of the urology department, the stone in his bladder was 10 centimeters wide, 13 centimeters long and weighed about 1.3 kilograms.

An X-ray of the man’s mid-body clearly showed that this terrible stone had occupied most of the bladder. Doctors warned that this situation could have been life-threatening due to the constant pressure on the bladder walls.