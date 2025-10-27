No-confidence motion should be brought against the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir: Raja Osama Sarwar, We want democracy to prevail in the country: Ali Bukhari, Now is the time to eradicate terrorism from its roots: Shehla Raza

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Is development happening in Murree, Mohsin Naqvi is doing a lot of work here, things are improving between PML-N and PPP, all parties should come together for the security of the country.

MNA PML-N Raja Usama Sarwar said a lot of work is being done in Murree, there is a big water problem in Murree and Kotli Sattian, historic work is being done in Murree, operation underway in Kashmiri market, now cleanliness is being done even in the villages, no complaints about cleanliness in Murree yet, Murree is Nawaz Sharif’s second home, a lot of money has been given for the Murree operation, building a house is everyone’s right, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, no-confidence motion should be brought against the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir should be removed by bringing a vote of no confidence and a good Prime Minister should be brought in, we will sit on the opposition benches in the Azad Kashmir government, PTI broke our people in 2018, no one boarded his plane willingly in 2018, when PTI people were in power, they did not respect anyone’s respect, are PTI people washed with milk? PTI members continued to receive foreign funds, Indeed, people stand with their parties, everyone sees in difficult times, no money is used in Murree in elections, It has never happened before and it will never happen again, the federal government is running perfectly, PPP and PML-N are currently on the same page, we saved the country from default, the country has moved towards development, no pilot had a fake degree, this is completely wrong, I challenge Ali Bukhari, no degree was fake, PIA was suffering a lot of losses due to this, when the founder was in power at that time, he would have called the minister and asked him why he made such a statement, our relations were restored because of Khawaja Asif, If there is Pakistan, there is everything.



PTI leader Ali Bukhari said the Chief Minister is going to Abbottabad instead of Murree, when Maryam Nawaz dies, the whole of Islamabad shuts down, these are two sides of the same coin, these two parties are allies of each other, Benazir Bhutto’s politics were different from Asif Ali Zardari’s, elections are to be held in Kashmir, there have been many problems in Kashmir in the past few days, Federal government has a lot of interference in Kashmir, Yousaf Raza Gilani won the Senate election in 2021, auctions and bidding are not our culture, we want democracy to prevail in the country, Jahangir Tareen’s ship did not carry money in sacks, this government is a Form 47, anything can happen here, there is no politics happening in the country, only bargaining, these two governments spent a lot of time but could not do anything, dollars are not available in the country, pilots whose degrees are not valid were made pilots, these pilots are playing with people’s lives, terrorism has resurfaced in the country, people are sacrificing their lives every day due to terrorism, terrorists have no religion, we want peace in the country, terrorism should be eradicated from the country, Nawaz Sharif has not made any statement against India.



MNA PPP Shehla Raza said The whole of Pakistan is ours, when someone comes to Sindh, they like to live by the sea, family houses are not built everywhere, PPP will succeed in fielding its candidate in Azad Kashmir, names of Chaudhry Yasin, Latif Akbar and Sardar Yaqoob are coming up, I hope Chaudhry Yasin’s lottery will come out, our party is not confused, PPP will form its own government in Kashmir, PPP is an ally of the government, PTI was brought in as a third option, people with ideology are left standing, whoever wins wants to do something for their area, PPP always goes towards political party, we want democracy to be established in the country, we still want to talk to the political party, PTI members are not ready to talk to anyone, PTI people talked a lot about Sheikh Rasheed, then PTI people made Sheikh Rasheed the Interior Minister, people trust PPP, Asif Ali Zardari spent time in jail, PPP does not believe in politics of revenge, we want the country to move forward, everyone will have to come together for the betterment of the country, the economy has not been good during anyone’s tenure, PPP has been saying since the beginning that terrorism should be eradicated from the country, we cannot sacrifice our children every day, now is the time to eradicate terrorism from its roots.