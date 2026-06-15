Islamabad L Global leaders have welcomed the US-Iran peace agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough, highlighting efforts to end regional hostilities and commending Pakistan’s role in facilitating the negotiations.

US and Iranian officials announced on Sunday they had agreed on a framework to end their war, halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the “Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete”, posting the message around 5:30pm ET in Washington (2130 GMT) on Sunday.

His remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has played a mediating role, announced that an agreement had been reached early on Monday local time.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is scheduled to be formally signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Below is international reaction to the agreement:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UN chief has welcomed the US-Iran peace deal, describing it as a major step towards ending the conflict and achieving a peaceful settlement.

He congratulated both Washington and Tehran on reaching an agreement that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further negotiations.

Guterres also expressed deep appreciation to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other regional countries, praising their constructive role in supporting the negotiations that led to the breakthrough agreement.