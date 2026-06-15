Islamabad : The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday reaffirmed that general elections in the region will be held on July 27 as scheduled, dismissing speculation about any postponement of the electoral process.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Election Commission said that the polling schedule was issued on June 5 in line with constitutional requirements and the AJK Assembly’s constitutional tenure.

The spokesperson said that rumours regarding a delay in the elections were baseless, rejecting suggestions that the schedule had been announced with any political motive.

According to the spokesperson, conducting transparent, free and impartial elections on time was a constitutional responsibility of the commission.

The clarification follows Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement, saying his party had demanded that the Election Commission withdraw the “premature” electoral schedule.

“We are committed to achieving a political solution” in the region, he said, adding that efforts would be made to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to address pending grievances and bring matters to a fair conclusion.

The development comes just days after the AJK government declared the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a proscribed organisation under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), saying the group was engaged in terrorism.

The ban was imposed on June 5, days ahead of the banned outfit’s planned June 9 protest seeking the abolition of 12 seats in the AJK Assembly reserved for refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who migrated to Pakistan after 1947.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the PPP had not consulted with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the postponement of the AJK polls.