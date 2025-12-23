In negotiations, something has to be taken and something has to be given: Fawad Chaudhry, India’s narrative has flopped worldwide: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, What do they want to discuss with us in these negotiations: Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, since this government came to power, the stock exchange has gone up, Pakistan is being praised in foreign countries, the rise in the stock exchange is a very good thing, there should be talks between the government and the opposition.

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan’s economy is in a very bad state, the stock market has increased, businessmen are making money from each other, overseas Pakistanis are not investing a single rupee in Pakistan, Punjab government did not take wheat from farmers, they are not even buying wheat and cannot set the price of bread, taxes are being levied on the salaried class, people of Punjab are paying taxes for Balochistan, the Prime Minister also talked about negotiations today, the solution to all problems is through negotiations, If there are talks, the temperature will drop, Mahmood Maulvi Sahib and I have formed a committee, we have met with people from PTI and the government, the government should release Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mahmood Al-Rashid, Dr. Yasmin, these people should be released and start negotiations with us and the government, PTI could not run any major campaign against the government, the government should take a step forward, we will celebrate the founder of PTI, the government should show its big heart by releasing the prisoners, the government could not bring any alternative to the founder of PTI, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will not make any deal, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has overcome many difficulties for the foundation and is still standing, the government wanted the founders not to remain in jail and to go out, all these dreams of the government have been shattered, people still stand with the founder of PTI, PTI and government not serious about talks, some people got big positions in PTI, PTI members are divided among themselves, negotiations should be held with the PTI leadership imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail, sisters of PTI founder are trying to get him released, many things will come to light in the next week, the government punished PTI members, which it should not have done, in negotiations, something has to be taken and something has to be given, there is a need to bring down the political temperature in the country.

Member of National Assembly PPP Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said stock exchange is setting records day by day, good news is coming for Pakistan from all sides, India’s narrative has flopped worldwide,

the world is now listening to Pakistan, Field Marshal has put the country on the path of development, Pakistan has received IMF tranche, Pakistan’s situation will improve further in the coming time, Pakistan is also achieving diplomatic successes, government must control inflation and corruption, inflation has increased in the country, government should reduce debts, the government has taken too many loans, government and opposition should hold talks, we must end the politics of chaos, the rich in the country are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer, we have to think about loss-making institutions.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said we have to take the country forward together,

all provinces should sit together for the betterment of the country, the country’s economy is declining day by day, politics has been happening, but we must also play our part for the betterment of the country, the country is sinking into debt day by day, the government has not been able to reduce inflation, the government is making baseless cases against our workers,

we are not being allowed to hold rallies, they talk about negotiations, what do they want to discuss with us in these negotiations?