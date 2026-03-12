Pakistani actor and digital content creator Meraj Haq has exposed host Adnan Faisal, who claimed that actress Hania Aamir demanded Rs 2 million for a podcast.

Actress Hania Aamir is currently considered Pakistan’s biggest Generation Z star, having shown her acting chops in several hit dramas.

A controversy erupted last year when FHM owner and host Adnan Faisal invited the actress for a podcast.

Adnan Faisal alleged that Hania Aamir had demanded Rs 2 million for the show.

Adnan Faisal had revealed this on TV and recently he spoke about the matter once again in Faisal Qureshi’s Ramadan transmission.

Adnan Faisal again claimed that Hania Aamir had indeed demanded Rs 2 million for the podcast.

He further said that he has done 700 interviews so far and has not paid anyone.

He said that when he has not paid even a big name like Faisal Qureshi, why would he pay Hania Aamir?