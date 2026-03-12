Instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for users under 13, allowing them to use the platform with their parents’ permission.

WhatsApp said the change was made in recognition of the platform’s importance to its family as a platform for young people. However, the feature comes at a time when concerns about the risks posed to young people by phones and social media apps are growing.

WhatsApp said the ‘parent-managed’ accounts were created as a result of feedback from parents who told the company about their underage children using the app.

Parents and guardians will be required to create and manage accounts on the app, and children’s accounts will be linked to adult accounts.