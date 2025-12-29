PTI people should not have committed the May 9 incidents: Khurram Hameed Rokhri, we supported the government to save the country: Qadir Mandokhail, whenever the founder calls for protest, we will come out: Ali Bukhari

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, people of Mianwali should have stood up for the founder PTI, the silence of the people of Mianwali is a moment of reflection, stock exchange is setting records day by day, business people are going out, the government and the opposition should sit together and solve the problems, government will solve Balochistan’s problems.

Senior politician Khurram Hameed Rokhri said PTI members are involved in incidents like May 9, PTI people should not have committed the May 9 incidents, no one can fool the people of Mianwali now, people have sacrificed a lot for them, welcoming people will have to be thrown out, there is a need to improve the country’s system, we will move forward if the IMF’s issues are resolved, If they do not move forward, the situation will worsen, we say that negotiations should have taken place from day one, whoever wants to negotiate is not ready, Mahmood Achakzai still has good relations with PML-N, Mahmood Achakzai is a very good person, PTI should bring Ali Bukhari forward, Ali Bukhari understands the issues, PTI is not ready to negotiate with anyone, Mahmood Achakzai will never negotiate on his orders, Sohail Afridi’s visit to Punjab was a flop, we will not allow anyone to target the nation, I am the biggest opponent of the founder of PTI, they destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, we are deeply saddened by the destruction of the province, there is a need to encourage business people in the country, everyone should play their role for the betterment of the country, we are not utilizing our resources properly, the country’s economy must improve, we must fully cooperate with business people who come to the country, business is closed in the country, the institution to which PIA was given will run it, privatization of PIA is a good move, the people of Balochistan have many problems.

Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qadir Mandokhail said political firings continue before negotiations, Salman Akram Raja has said that he rejects negotiations with him, Sohail Afridi visited Punjab yesterday, Maryam Nawaz is ready to break his fingers, There was no great leader with Sohail Afridi, Sohail Afridi should have taken his leadership along and visited Punjab, PTI founder is in jail, his political shop will continue to operate, Sohail Afridi is just playing tricks, PTI could not hold a big rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, It is our compulsion to go along with the government, everyone knows that the PML-N no longer needs the PPP for the Prime Minister’s vote: we supported the government to save the country, the government is introducing electric cars, but its fleet will also sink, the stock exchange is breaking records every day, PML-N should provide resources to the people, inflation in the country is increasing day by day, we gave India the worst defeat, India is spoiling Pakistan’s affairs, India is not digesting our progress, they could not provide motorways to the provinces, there is no motorway in the entire Balochistan.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Bukhari said in politics, there is no final word, PPP stands behind PML-N, If PPP separates from PML-N, government will go home: they are not allowing me to meet the founder, If the government is acting with a vengeance, are such negotiations taking place? the government must show magnanimity, they are taking away our people, PTI founder is still a popular leader, PTI founder has said that Mahmood Achakzai and Allama Nasir will hold talks with him, several cases have been registered against the founder’s sisters, we did not conduct any investigations on them during our time, water cannons are being used on our workers, whenever the founder calls for protest, we will come out.