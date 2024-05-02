The Modi government is suffering from severe insecurity after the Khalsa movement gained strength in Canada, after the Sikh celebrations regarding the Khalsa Day, Modi government’s terrorist actions against the Sikhs are being condemned at the global level.

A large number of Sikhs raised anti-Modi slogans and held up posters regarding Khalsa Day.

These events sent a clear message to India that the Canadian government stands with the Sikhs against the killers of Hardeep Singh Nagar.

The Modi government was shocked by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s move and immediately summoned the Canadian ambassador for an answer.

The Indian government has taken the position that the Canadian Prime Minister is inciting violence and extremism on its soil.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s clear stand on the Khalistan movement and the Canadian ambassador’s demand for answers in the Indian Foreign Office are indications of increasing the ongoing tension between the two countries.

It should be noted that the Khalsa movement has become more intense in Canada, the celebrations regarding the Khalsa Day are going on, which has given more momentum to the Khalsa movement.

It should also be remembered that the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fully assured the Sikhs of the protection of their rights while fully participating in the events of the Sikh community.