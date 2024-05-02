The National Selection Committee has announced the Pakistan squad for the tour of Ireland and the tour of England.

National selectors Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq and Bilal Afzal announced the Pakistan cricket team for the tour of Ireland and England during a press conference.

Pakistan has announced the 18-member squad for the Ireland and England series, while the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup starting in June in America and West Indies will be announced after the first T20 against England.

The series against Ireland is from May 10 to 14 while the series against England will be played from May 22 to 30.

The Pakistan Cricket Team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be announced on May 22 after the first T20 International in Leeds and the squad will be reduced from 18 to 15 members. The last date for the announcement of teams for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is May 24.

The selection committee has re-included fast bowler Haris Rauf, all-rounders Hasan Ali and Salman Ali Agha in the 18-man squad for the tour of Ireland and England, while spinner Osama was included in the 17-man squad for the recent home series against New Zealand. Mir and fast bowler Zaman Khan failed to make the cut.

Member Selection Committee Muhammad Yousuf said that Azam Khan who suffered an injury before the series against New Zealand is now fit while Muhammad Rizwan is also now fully fit and both players are included in the 18-member squad.

Muhammad Yusuf said that the recent series has gone very well, it has given many players an opportunity, the upcoming series is very important.

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq said that we still have time to announce the World Cup team, while Wahab Riaz said that the T20 World Cup team has been discussed with head coach Gary Kirsten, everyone is on the same page, fitness. We have to watch a couple of players related to the World Cup squad, everything is clear, we will announce after seeing the fitness.

Wahab Riaz said Usman Khan is improving, we should support him, bring Usman Khan to his best, international cricket is stressful, success and failure are part of the game.

On the question about dropping Osama, Abdul Razzaq said that there are Shadab and Abrar in the team, so Osama was not selected, Saim Ayub has a lot of potential, he needs an innings.

Wahab Riaz said Hasan Ali was under consideration earlier but he left for County, now Hasan Ali is in the team as Haris Rauf’s backup.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saeem Ayub, Salman Ali Agha. , Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan are included.