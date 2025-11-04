The Charter of Democracy stated that we will not be used against each other: Senator Sarmad Ali, If the 27th Amendment brings improvement, then it should come: Wajid Gilani, We all made a big journey for our Afghan brothers: Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat said, 27th Amendment is coming, Pakistan’s economic situation is not good, people are yearning for two-time bread, People are not getting the right flour, people are tired of buying flour, The government has established good relations with foreign countries, the government should solve its problems internally, there is no business in the country.

Senator Sarmad Ali said Azad Kashmir Prime Minister to be elected next week, we have a majority in Azad Kashmir, Senator Sarmad Ali will submit a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir next week, If this amendment is needed, then it is being discussed, There should be one thing regarding population, PTI members should talk to each other about the country’s situation, PTI members do not stick to their word, we are still suffering from what the PTI people have done, the Charter of Democracy stated that we will not be used against each other, Senator Sarmad Ali: we will continue the journey of restoring democracy in the country, PTI practices politics of gossip, Bar elections have been held in KP, they have been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 13 years and have not been able to do anything here.

President Islamabad High Court Wajid Gilani said 27th Amendment is coming, this amendment has not come before us yet, If the 27th Amendment brings improvement, then it should come, the people of the National Assembly are empowered to bring this amendment if they want to, they can, No one is above the law, there should be talks between the opposition and the government, All problems can be solved through dialogue, PTI cannot win a single seat from Sindh, Sindh is a very large province, I will accept it if PTI takes seats from Hyderabad and others, PTI cannot win any seat from here.

MNA Muslim League-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said we all made a big journey for our Afghan brothers, Afghanistan should not allow its territory to be used against Pakistan, India is encouraging terrorism by sitting in Afghanistan, the decision on the 27th Amendment has to be taken by the people’s representatives, the 27th Amendment will be presented in the National Assembly, then it will go to the Senate, will take all parties into confidence on 27th Amendment, Pakistan’s economy is on the path to improvement, we will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the country, local government elections need to be fixed, provincial local government elections have not been held yet, this amendment will not bring any major change, we want the health issues of the people to be resolved, the government also wants the flour to be properly prepared, we want all provinces to have one curriculum, the government wants the children of the poor and the rich to have the same curriculum, Punjab province is developing in comparison to other provinces, people of Punjab are impressed by Maryam Nawaz’s performance, 27th Amendment Bill will be presented in the National Assembly, Draft of 27th Amendment will come soon, PTI members are divided among themselves, PTI people don’t listen to anyone, PTI people cannot tolerate anything, the government has no fight with PTI, The Prime Minister had invited the founder to the Charter of Democracy, but at that time, the founder did not listen to us, we are ready to take all steps for the betterment of the country, there was a lot of fighting between PPP and PML-N, we thought we had to work with peace, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was martyred, after that we signed the Charter of Democracy, PTI has no vote bank, PTI people are making fun of them for being in the news, PTI members are not popular, they do this to stay in the media, Maryam Nawaz has put Punjab on the path of development, Maryam Nawaz gifted buses to the people of Punjab, PTI people are not digesting the country’s progress, when business starts coming into the country, PTI people start protesting, PTI people do not want the country to progress.