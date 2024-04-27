ISLAMABAD: Power Division has denied reports of fixed tax on solar power.

In the statement released by the Power Division, it has been said that the Central Power Purchasing Agency or Power Division has not sent any such summary to the government.

According to the statement, including domestic and industrial consumers, the government also has to pay a burden of one rupee 90 paise in the form of a subsidy and as a result of this, about two and a half to three crore poor consumers are affected, this one rupee 90 paise is out of the pocket of the poor. Taxes are going into the pockets of the middle class and the rich, if this trend continues, the bills of poor consumers will increase by at least Rs 3.35 per unit.

According to the statement, the net metering policy of 2017 was aimed at promoting alternative energy in the system, but after 2017, solarization has increased rapidly, so there is a need for new rates.

The Power Division says it is considering proposals and amendments that will protect the investment of 150,000 to 200,000 net-metered consumers to save the poor from further burden.