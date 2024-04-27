Dhaka: Bangladesh is facing a record heat wave in the past 76 years.

According to Bangladeshi media, the heat wave that started on April 1 continued till April 26, while the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of the severe heat wave continuing for a few more days.

According to media reports, the average maximum temperature in Dhaka has been recorded up to 45 degrees Celsius during the last week, while educational institutions remained closed this week due to severe heat waves.

Despite the extreme heat warning of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the Education Department has announced the opening of educational institutions from Monday.

According to the Bangladeshi Education Department, there will be no student assembly in educational institutions due to the heat wave.