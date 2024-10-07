Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif has said that we have a clear policy not to confront the Rangers and the army. I congratulate all the party workers for the successful protest.

Barrister Saif said in his statement that due to the successful strategy of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI recorded a successful protest, we have a clear policy not to create a confrontation with the Rangers and the army.

He said that the fake government had deployed Rangers and Army under Article 245 at Brahma Baktar Interchange.

He further said that the Chief Minister had gone to Pakhtunkhwa House to consult his colleagues and decide the next course of action, where the fake government had illegally laid siege to the Pakhtunkhwa House to arrest the Chief Minister, while the security personnel arrested the Chief Minister. Four raids to arrest him.

Barrister Saif said that the fake government planned the illegal arrest to create political instability, the Chief Minister was in a safe place in KP House to avoid illegal arrest.

The spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said that the fake government had planned a clash between the people and the Pakistan Army, due to the successful strategy, there was no confrontation with the Rangers and the army.