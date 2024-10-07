Karachi: Actress Yashma Gul’s participation in a large public gathering of Dr. Zakir Naik at Governor House Sindh Karachi created a stir on social media.

Meanwhile, in a question-and-answer session with Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik, Yashma asked her question, to which Naik praised her return to religion. However, her response created an impression among people that Yashma Gill has said goodbye to the showbiz industry.

After the video of the gathering went viral, Yashma Gill clarified on Instagram that she has not given up acting.

She said that she is still a part of the showbiz industry and working as an actress, during the question she could not come across properly due to problems with the mic, which led to a misunderstanding.

Responding to the social media chatter following Zakir Naik’s reply, Yashma said that he did not think it was appropriate to taunt Zakir Naik and also apologized for the incident if any of his comments had hurt anyone’s sentiments.