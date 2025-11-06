Our armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to any aggression: Harun al-Rashid, All problems are solved through dialogue: Humayun Mohmand, No proposal has been made regarding the 27th Amendment: Qamar Zaman Kaira, PIA has turned profitable: Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, ask his honorable guest that the dialogue between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban that was recently halted is expected to resume tomorrow, what outcomes can we expect from this meeting? Also, while the PML-N is being accused of playing with the people’s mandate by tampering with votes, PTI has faced similar allegations.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Haroon Al Rasheed said talks about the 27th Amendment have been going on for a long time, Parliament is the supreme body and it is the only one that has to pass amendments, Parliament will move towards improvement with this amendment, Hopefully, Parliament will think only about the benefit of the people on this amendment, the 27th Amendment must be decided by Parliament, all parties should sit down and discuss the 27th Amendment, if they can sit down to talk with the Taliban, they should sit down with each other too, Judges should not be appointed based on anyone’s wishes, Pakistan has always thought well of Afghanistan, Pakistan has suffered a lot due to terrorism, we fed Afghanistan for forty years, No one dares to look at Pakistan with a dirty eye, our armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to any aggression, if Afghanistan talks about peace, we will help it.

Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand said There is no doubt that Parliament is a superpower, we are not against the courts, we are like Mohmand. we want the supremacy of the constitution to be established in the country, there was a lot of debate on the 18th Amendment, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said on the 26th Amendment that he has been betrayed, cases are not being heard in courts, people have been facing cases for a long time, things are not going well in Pakistan, the country’s economic condition has deteriorated, business people in Pakistan are going abroad, the industry in the country has been destroyed, the government is not taking care of the economy, all problems are solved through dialogue, terrorism has resurfaced in Pakistan, war is not the solution to any problem, all problems are solved through negotiations, says Afghanistan has been in a state of war for 45 years, Pakistan has helped Afghanistan a lot, when we stop our goods at our border, it will be very difficult for Afghanistan, we fed Afghanistan a lot, but in return it harmed us, China has invested a lot in Afghanistan, when India also attacked Pakistan, it got a response, PML-N stole our votes, PTI government came to power twice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with more votes, Pakistan’s strategy towards Afghanistan changed after 9/11, Pakistan is Afghanistan’s big brother, Our running government was sent home.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said no one told us how to proceed with the 27th Amendment, no proposal has been made regarding the 27th Amendment, no draft has been received on the 27th Amendment, our Central Committee meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow and we will discuss it, if this amendment is for improvement, then there should definitely be a discussion, if there are good things in the amendment, we will accept it, PTI is already running away from this amendment, PPP contacted all parties on 18th Amendment, PTI people don’t listen to anyone, the 26th Amendment was discussed in Parliament.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui said PIA has turned profitable, they are selling this profitable thing for a pittance, our banks earn a lot of profits, Pakistan was known for cricket and PIA, despite receiving loans from the IMF, we have not been able to repay external loans: Pakistan has given India the worst defeat, America needs Pakistan’s help right now.