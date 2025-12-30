Farmers were not paid for sugarcane; Usama Hamza, The stock market is breaking records every day; Syed Zafar Abbas, We gave India the worst defeat; Ghulam Rasool Baloch

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Faiz Hameed has been sentenced and will appeal through a lawyer, matters regarding Faiz Hameed will come to light only after the appeal, Faiz Hameed is a very big case, the situation in Punjab is improving, practical work is being done in Punjab, property business is closed in Punjab, buying and selling of property is completely stopped, people are leaving businesses and going out, the situation in the country has become quite strong, government will complete its term, the country will progress under the leadership of Field Marshal, Pakistan has won the war under the leadership of Field Marshal, the situation in the country is improving day by day.

Member of National Assembly, PTI leader Usama Hamza says, punjab farmers are in a very bad situation, 70% of the population is involved in agriculture, the price of sugar has doubled today, they closed the Afghanistan border at the behest of the US, this has damaged Pakistan’s economy, Keno is not being sold in the country, if they close the Afghan-Iranian borders, the situation will worsen, farmers were not paid for sugarcane, they are killing farmers every day, corruption is on the rise in the country, the country’s debts are increasing day by day, the poor man is left behind, the government is mortgaging everything and taking loans, poverty is decreasing in the country, the poor man is longing for two daily meals, people are making a living by selling their homes and utensils.

Economist Syed Zafar Abbas says, the stock market is breaking records every day, business people are coming to the country, stock market conditions deteriorated during Pervez Musharraf’s tenure, Pakistan’s stock market is doing better than the rest of the world.

Former Ambassador Ghulam Rasool Baloch says, we gave India the worst defeat, India is ruled by Hindus, India and Israel continue to oppress the people, Modi is now hiding what happened to India in May.