Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recorded a statement to the police regarding the incident at her house.

According to Indian media reports, Kareena Kapoor gave a statement to the police that the thief was very angry but did not even touch my jewelry during the incident.

According to Kareena Kapoor, the accused became angry at the resistance while he reached my jewelry and opened the boxes but did not even touch any of them.

It should be noted that two days ago, during a theft incident in Bandra, Mumbai, the accused seriously injured the actor with multiple knife wounds due to resistance, after which he was shifted to Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan underwent two surgeries at the hospital, while the doctor revealed that a piece of knife was also recovered from his body, resulting in a total of 6 wounds, 2 of which are deep.

Various speculations are ongoing after the incident at Saif Ali Khan’s house, while the police are also investigating. Another media report revealed that the accused also tried to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s house before the incident, but was unsuccessful due to security.