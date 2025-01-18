Peshawar: The price of sugar per kilogram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suddenly increased by Rs 30, while hoarders have started stockpiling sugar in anticipation of further increase.

According to Express News, the price of sugar per kilogram in Peshawar has increased by Rs 30 to Rs 160 in a day.

In anticipation of the possibility of further increase in the price of sugar in the provincial capital, hoarders have started stockpiling sugar and the price of a sack of sugar has reached from Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000.

In the wholesale market of Peshawar, sugar has reached from Rs 130 per kilogram to Rs 150 per kilogram, while retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kilogram in different places in the city.

Sugar prices are continuously increasing, according to market sources, the mafia has increased the price of sugar before Ramadan, and sugar prices have also increased due to Afghan supply.