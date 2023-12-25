The 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid -e -Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated across the country today with great respect.

This morning, there was a prestigious ceremony on the shift of the guards at the shrine, in which the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul’s chewing squad took over the duties of the guards at the shrine. I record the feedback.

In his special message regarding the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is still the flame path for all of us. The best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is his principles.

Pakistan Quaid-eAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the founder of Pakistan, who gave the Muslims of the subcontinent to Pakistan on December 25, 1876, opened an eye to the Minister of Karachi. Who knew that the child was a great leader and crossed the boat of Muslims I will play an important role.

He received his early education in Sindh Madrasat-ul-Islam while passing the matriculation examination from Bombay, he later left for London for higher education.

In 1895, he obtained a law degree from London and returned to Bombay and started his regular advocacy.

In 1896, Muhammad Ali Jinnah started his political life and joined the Indian National Congress, but shortly afterward he realized that the Congress was only a representative party of Hindus.

In 1913, he joined the All-India Muslim League and launched a regular movement for a separate homeland.

After joining the All India Muslim League, Quaid -e -Azam dedicated his day and night to the awareness of the political consciousness of Muslims.

Eventually, their struggle brought color and on August 14, 1947, the dream of a separate homeland of Muslims of the subcontinent was fulfilled, named Pakistan. After independence, the nature of Quaid-e-Azam began to disappear, and on September 11, 1948, he fought with many diseases.