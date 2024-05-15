The government should strengthen the law of contempt of court; Shaikh Usmani, People who are here and bought property there, where did the money come from; Humayun Mohmand, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto gave a very good speech in the House; Kanwar Dilshad

Islamabad: Chief Editor of daily Pakistan Sardar Khan Niazi, talks in Sachi Baat program said every day a new story is coming, what is the story, nothing but fighting of political parties in Parliament, the election was never fair, neither the political parties ever recognized each other’s mandate, no scandal has ever been investigated, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is talking about expediency from the beginning, political stability is not coming due to piles of corruption. There are 17,000 people in Dubai Property Leaks, who should be investigated, it has to be seen whether those who have property in Dubai have shown in FBR or not, those who did not declare their property in Dubai before the election is also a problem, if the conditions are good in Pakistan, why investors run away from here, if you come to Pakistan to do business, you can’t do business even if you stay far away here, bail of founder PTI is a big step but still many cases are pending, it will take time to release PTI founder from jail.

Justice (Rtd) Shaikh Usmani’s talk in the program with SK Niazi on Satchi Baat program said i am not in favor of the letters that are being written here and there, never before has it happened like it is happening now, use whatever power judges have, we believe that the situation is bad, but the position of the judges is in place, if the judges write letters and make complaints in this way, their position will be affected, judges should restrain themselves and stop meeting anyone, the government should strengthen the law of contempt of court, PTI leader Senator Humayun

PTI leader Senator Humayun Mohmand’s conversation with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme said buying property in Dubai or any country is not a bad thing, 50% are Pakistanis who live in Dubai and have property there, Regarding the properties of the remaining people, it is to be seen from where they got that property, people who are here and bought property there, where did the money come from, there are many corruption cases against the President of the country, Asif Zardari, Pakistan is a country whose president is taking amnesty on corruption cases, there is law in the country but it is only for people like us, if today Pakistan is in a debt trap, only two families are responsible for it.

There has been a global leak, those whose names have come up should be investigated, Yusuf Raza Gilani said that I was removed from the post of Prime Minister, Yusuf Raza Gilani never told why he was removed from office, in Pakistan, the constitution has become the keeper of those who come to power, PTI founder constantly told the nation that I am trying to wake you up, Founder of PTI said that if you keep sleeping, someone else will take your share of bread, it cannot be denied that our right is being eaten continuously, everyone talks about reconciliation, how to deal with those who stole the nation’s money, negotiations must be held, should negotiations be conducted only with PML-N and PP?, it is our tragedy that our politics is being controlled from somewhere else. We will talk to them,

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Khawaja Asif’s humiliation of former army chiefs was not right, after the speech that Khawaja Asif gave in the House, he is not fit to be the Minister of Defence, in what capacity did Khawaja Asif talk about drawing someone’s dead body, when it came to General Zia-ul-Haq, he smiled and said, “We apologized, those who had the choice to make Khawaja Asif the defense minister must have got the message, we request those who made Khawaja Asif as Defense Minister to review the decision, chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto gave a very good speech in the House, those named in the Dubai leaks should be investigated, i have sent a message to the Chief Election Commissioner today to check the nomination papers, if they don’t declare property in their papers, take corrupt practice action, if the properties have been created through money laundering, contact the UAE government, a finger cannot be raised against those who took the properties by doing labor, action should be taken against those who built illegal properties in Dubai.