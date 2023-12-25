The US newspaper has revealed that Israel has waged a catastrophic war in Gaza.

The Washington Post report revealed that some of the largest bombs were dropped by Israel near hospitals, while the number of buildings destroyed in northern Gaza was doubled in the Syrian city of Aleppo over three years.

Israeli army attacks 166 Palestinians, including 3 journalists, attacks at 200 places in Gaza in 24 hours.

Asam al -Mugharbi, a UN official who has been working for 30 years in Palestine, was also martyred, including 76 members of the family.

The bombing kept us saving us, they consider women to be Queen: Mother Baughty interview from Hamas imprisonment

Israeli military officer confesses to killing several citizens on October 7

The Israeli bombing also killed 5 hostages in Hamas, the total number of Palestinian martyrs in Israeli attacks since October 7 has exceeded 20,500.

Amnesty International, on the other hand, says that only the United States can stop the massacre and international law in Gaza.

UN Secretary -General Antonio Guterres said the Security Council’s aid resolution in Gaza is equivalent to a drop in the sea of difficulties, as the conflict intensifies, terror will increase.

Antonio Guterres said he would continue to play his role and would not give up.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called for the Israeli Prime Minister to ensure the protection of civilians during military operations in Gaza and allow safe evacuation of civilians from war -torn areas.

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem

Christians around the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus today, but Christmas celebrations have been canceled in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank of Palestine.

According to foreign media, the birth of Jesus, the famous Jesus for celebrating Christmas with happiness and light, is contrary to the environment at this Christmas Eve at Bethlehem.

Last month, the municipality of Bethlehem announced the cancellation of Christmas celebrations last month over the loss of lives in Gaza.

On the other hand, in response to Israeli aggression, the Al -Qasam Brigade in Gaza killed several soldiers, including a Major, targeting Israeli soldiers in Jabalia in their latest attack.

The Israeli army has confirmed the death of 15 Israeli soldiers since yesterday.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu also acknowledged the Israeli army’s heavy losses at Hamas in Gaza.

Attack on cargo ships in the Mediterranean

Meanwhile, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on cargo ships in the Mediterranean.

According to foreign media, the Indian flagship oil tanker MV Sai Baba has also been attacked by a drone, no casualties were reported in the attack.

The US Senate says the United States destroyed four drones coming from the Houthi territory.

The Pentagon blames Iran of attacking a chemical tanker near the Indian coast.

No casualties were reported in a drone attack on Pluto Cam yesterday, Indian officials say the ship was coming to the Indian port with crude oil from Saudi Arabia.