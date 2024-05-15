England has decided to recall its key players from IPL for the series against Pakistan before the World Cup and the players have started leaving their respective teams and leaving for home.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former captain of the Indian team, got angry after the players returned home after leaving the IPL unfinished and demanded strict action against the players.

England’s World Cup squad players Will Jack and Reece Topley have left after winning the match against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have also completed preparations for departure.

England players Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Seaman Curran will also fly back from India this week, with all the players in England’s World Cup squad gathering in Leeds this week ahead of the first T20 match against Pakistan.

On the departure of the players back home, former Indian captain Gavaskar demanded action against the English cricketers who left the IPL, saying that the Indian board should impose fines on the players and their boards who left the IPL incomplete.