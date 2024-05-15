During the last 24 hours in Gaza, 82 more Palestinians were martyred in the attacks of the Israeli army.

The Israeli army has increased its attacks in Gaza, Israeli tanks, bulldozers and armoured vehicles have also besieged the centres of the homeless in Jabalia, while the attacks of the Israeli army continue in Rafah.

According to the Arab media, heavy clashes are currently going on between the Israeli army and Hamas fighters in the areas of Rafah and Jabalia camps.

According to the Arab media, the Zionists are also attacking vehicles and trucks bringing aid to the oppressed citizens of Gaza, while the European hospital located near Rafah has been closed due to a lack of fuel for the generators.

On the other hand, according to the United Nations, more than 400,000 people have left Rafah and gone to other cities and camps in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli army’s ground operation in Rafah.

The Ministry of Health of Gaza says that more than 35 thousand people have been martyred and more than 78 thousand people have been injured as a result of the Israeli aggression since October 7.