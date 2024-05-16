Islamabad: The Supreme Court administration has started an investigation into Imran Khan’s photo going viral on social media.

PTI founder Imran Khan appeared on a video link from Adiala Jail in the NAB amendments case, the picture of which appeared on social media.

According to sources, the Supreme Court administration has started an investigation after the photo went viral and has been directed to identify the person who made the photo viral by looking at the CCTV cameras.

Sources say that the photo has been taken in violation of courtroom rules and the police will take action against the person who made the photo viral.

Sources said that the size of the video of the founder PTI in the court has been reduced after the picture went viral