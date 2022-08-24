Beijing’s assertion that Taiwan is a part of the mainland was repeated by the Chinese defence minister on Wednesday.

Wei Fenghe, China’s defence minister, declared in front of his SCO counterparts that Taiwan is China’s Taiwan and that China should handle its own affairs regarding Taiwan.

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month was “seriously opposed, sharply rebuked, and forcefully countered,” the minister said, praising the backing of 170 nations for Taiwan.

While Taipei maintains on its independence since 1949, China views Taiwan as its “breakaway province.”

China appreciates that more than 170 nations and international organisations around the world understand and support its viewpoint, according to Wei, who was quoted in a statement by China’s Defense Ministry.According to him, President Xi Jinping’s planned global security programme “provides a suitable option for resolving international security concerns.”

China is prepared to cooperate with other nations in order to jointly defend global justice and peace, according to Wei.

The SCO has “become a model of harmonious cohabitation and win-win cooperation among countries with diverse civilisations and systems, and has launched on a successful path for a new form of regional organisation,” the Chinese defence minister praised the SCO.”The defence departments and militaries of the member states should develop the core idea of a security community, lay a solid foundation for collaborations, improve the operational system, enrich the overtones of cooperation, continuously deepen the SCO defense and cooperation, and collaborate to build a strong barrier to safeguard common security and universal security,” he continued.

The self-governing island was ringed by 13 aircraft and four naval vessels from China, according to Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday, while two of the Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line in air defence identification zone.The 19th meeting of the SCO’s defence ministers took place on Wednesday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.