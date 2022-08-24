Flood in Pakistan is battered by severe rains, hundreds of homes have been destroyed and more than 580 people have perished.

Since July, Pakistan has seen more than 60% of its typical total monsoon rainfall in three weeks, causing heavy downpour, flash floods, and landslides to affect an estimated 1 million people.

The worst-hit provinces include Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, and Pakistan is expected to see heavy rain until Friday. As a result of two days of nonstop rain in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, at least one man was murdered on Tuesday.

Since August, the severe rains in Karachi have claimed the lives of more than 40 individuals.In Balochistan, the largest and poorest province of Pakistan, where the flooding is the worst it has been in more than 30 years, almost 200 people have died. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, the province saw 305% more rain than usual for the year.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has designated 18 of Balochistan’s 26 districts as “calamity-hit.” Due to the loss of animals and crops around the province, people have been forced to leave their homes. Numerous miles of damaged roads prevent rescue services from reaching certain locations.

Cholera cases have been reported, and more than 570 schools have been destroyed.The farm owned by Mohammed Safar in Lasbela, Balochistan, was destroyed by the rain on August 12. He and his family had to flee to higher ground around nine in the morning. “We might have been washed away like plates in my kitchen if it had flooded at any other time. The flood has destroyed my house, my crops, and everything else.The authorities, according to Safar, 55, provided him a tent but nothing else. We receive food and other aid from volunteers or non-profit organisations. The government has abandoned us all. Since the weekend, there has been a lot of rain, and I worry that it may wash us away,” he said.

This month, the region has been visited twice by the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif. We are working hard to provide for the comprehensive assistance and rehabilitation of flood victims,