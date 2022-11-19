KARACHI: After a sizable group of riot police attempted to leave the institution’s building in accordance with the court’s orders, police used force against students at the Islamia College Complex. After court officials handed the college administration with eviction orders, they refused to comply and apparently incited students to defy the vacation, which led to hostilities.

The college’s principal claims that they haven’t gotten a copy of the court order.The principal questioned how they could leave the building without a hard copy of the court order.Later, the court officials asked the appropriate police station to dispatch riot police.

Students who were protesting the use of force by the police to eject the college’s administration, teachers, and students from the building complex were dispersed by the police using tear gas and water cannons.

According to the police, they were just called to the scene to assist the court bailiff. “We are required by court orders to turn over the college building’s custody to the trustees who recently won a case challenging the building’s illegal occupancy. The college is situated on private land.

After the police had dispersed the protesting students, three or four of them were taken into custody and lodged in the police station. By the time this report was submitted, the police and the bailiff officials were actively seeking an exit strategy with the college administration.

One of Pakistan’s oldest colleges, Islamia College was nationalised in 1972 under the terms of martial law, and the Sindh Education Department has been in charge of it ever since.The ground-plus-three-story Islamia College building complex is located in Jamshed Quarters, and prior to nationalization, the Islamic Education Trust oversaw the operation of the colleges and schools that are present there.