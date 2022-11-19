Essa Khan, a former captain of the Pakistani national football team, thinks that the team can make the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

Essa, who made 36 appearances for Pakistan and scored 11 goals, claims that making the World Cup is only possible if decisions are made based on merit.

“The World Cup will have 48 teams from 2026, giving Pakistan a good chance of qualifying for the event, and everyone involved is working together.

As a wake of FIFA’s decision to lift the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), which has now been imposed in April 2021 as a result of increased third-party meddling, in June of this year, Pakistan’s return to the world arena was made feasible.

Additionally, FIFA gave the Normalization Commission (NC) an additional 12 months to complete its work.

FIFA states that the normalisation committee’s duties include overseeing the PFF’s daily operations, making sure Pakistani clubs are properly registered and inspected, drafting and approving an electoral code for the PFF, with the help of FIFA and the AFC, organizes district and state elections to elect the new PFF Executive Committee.