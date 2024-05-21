There is a lot of political vacuum in Pakistan at the moment which is not being filled, Asif Mahmood
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
It is true that there should not be fake and fake news
We have to see what objections there are in the bill presented in the Punjab Assembly,
Government and all stakeholders should come together to solve the problem
If a journalist prints a news, what is the fault of the owner?
If any wrong news is printed, it should be investigated,
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is a very dynamic personality
Maryam Nawaz was not expected as much as she is doing well
Disputes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federation will continue
What Allah Ta’ala decides, it remains
One should think for how long PTI founder can be kept in jail
If foreign investment is coming, there is no happiness in it
Our own investor is preferring to send money out,
If Nawaz Sharif wants to take Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his patch
Army is the only organized body we have
Never seen such situations that letters of fear were written by the judiciary
Anchor Person, Senior Analyst Asif Mehmood’s conversation in the program Sachi Baat
Asif Mahmood, who was held responsible for all the problems, without him, there is no talk
Political parties have nothing to deliver to the people
Most of the MLAs are related to agriculture but do not tell
It was suggested that radio tax be imposed on vehicles to run Radio Pakistan
State institutions are destroyed, who will propose a solution
Health, education, justice are not available, what are the governments for
the post whose constitutional term is over should go home
An extension should not be taken or given, youth are unemployed here
There is more than one competent person in the institutions
The nation’s last hope was associated with Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa
Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa should refuse premature extension
In my opinion there should not be live coverage of cases
In my opinion, social media should be controlled, senior analyst
The concern is that the bill should be passed overnight
Any posts against Pakistan go viral
Posts made in favor of Pakistan are left behind, who is doing this
If there is punishment for false news, there should also be punishment for false political statement
The news of making the units free went viral but later it turned out to be false
If there is a law to be made, bring a bill and have an open debate on it
Defamation laws were there, there was no need to bring a new bill
Everyone including journalists, lawyers, judges want no one to tease us
Everyone says we will do our own accountability, the law of the state should not look at us
The existing laws will be applied on social media as well as in the streets
In Pakistan, on whom the law is to be applied, it is applied even without a crime
If the coverage of the cases will be live, then the pictures will be leaked
What a big deal it was to leak a picture that would have been investigated
If there is chaos in the country, then how will the economy move forward
It is not appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to discuss the past instead of giving a vision to the nation
We want someone to come and run us, senior analyst
All the political leaders in the country do not have the ability to run the country