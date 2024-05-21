There is a lot of political vacuum in Pakistan at the moment which is not being filled, Asif Mahmood

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

It is true that there should not be fake and fake news

We have to see what objections there are in the bill presented in the Punjab Assembly,

Government and all stakeholders should come together to solve the problem

If a journalist prints a news, what is the fault of the owner?

If any wrong news is printed, it should be investigated,

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is a very dynamic personality

Maryam Nawaz was not expected as much as she is doing well

Disputes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federation will continue

What Allah Ta’ala decides, it remains

One should think for how long PTI founder can be kept in jail

If foreign investment is coming, there is no happiness in it

Our own investor is preferring to send money out,

If Nawaz Sharif wants to take Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his patch

Army is the only organized body we have

Never seen such situations that letters of fear were written by the judiciary

Anchor Person, Senior Analyst Asif Mehmood’s conversation in the program Sachi Baat

Asif Mahmood, who was held responsible for all the problems, without him, there is no talk

Political parties have nothing to deliver to the people

Most of the MLAs are related to agriculture but do not tell

It was suggested that radio tax be imposed on vehicles to run Radio Pakistan

State institutions are destroyed, who will propose a solution

Health, education, justice are not available, what are the governments for

the post whose constitutional term is over should go home

An extension should not be taken or given, youth are unemployed here

There is more than one competent person in the institutions

The nation’s last hope was associated with Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa should refuse premature extension

In my opinion there should not be live coverage of cases

In my opinion, social media should be controlled, senior analyst

The concern is that the bill should be passed overnight

Any posts against Pakistan go viral

Posts made in favor of Pakistan are left behind, who is doing this

If there is punishment for false news, there should also be punishment for false political statement

The news of making the units free went viral but later it turned out to be false

If there is a law to be made, bring a bill and have an open debate on it

Defamation laws were there, there was no need to bring a new bill

Everyone including journalists, lawyers, judges want no one to tease us

Everyone says we will do our own accountability, the law of the state should not look at us

The existing laws will be applied on social media as well as in the streets

In Pakistan, on whom the law is to be applied, it is applied even without a crime

If the coverage of the cases will be live, then the pictures will be leaked

What a big deal it was to leak a picture that would have been investigated

If there is chaos in the country, then how will the economy move forward

It is not appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to discuss the past instead of giving a vision to the nation

We want someone to come and run us, senior analyst

All the political leaders in the country do not have the ability to run the country