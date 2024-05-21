The tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, which killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several other officials, occurred at a critical time for the Islamic Republic. While internally, Iran faces major economic issues, externally

Tehran is engaged in an undeclared war against Israel, with the Zionist state’s heinous actions in Gaza serving as the primary catalyst. However, a power vacuum in Iran is improbable, as an interim president has been appointed, and elections are scheduled for 50 days. Raisi and his entourage were returning from Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed in the mountains, reportedly due to terrible weather. The deaths of everyone on board were verified early Monday.

Raisi oversaw a short but eventful term. He takes command in 2021. One of his administration’s most formidable internal problems was the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests, which erupted after a young woman died in questionable circumstances, apparently while in the custody of the’morality police’. Anti-government protests erupted in Iran, and the government responded by cracking down on demonstrators.

On the foreign front, Raisi restored channels with Saudi Arabia last year thanks to Chinese mediation, in which Amir-Abdollahian also played an important role. However, perhaps the late president’s most difficult foreign policy moment came after the Israeli attack on Iran’s diplomatic post in Damascus. Two weeks later, Iran replied with an unprecedented drone and missile strike on Israel. Iran’s future leader will have to deal with internal economic problems and political polarisation. On the other hand, the Middle East currently resembles a powder keg, owing primarily to Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Iran has a significant influence in regional dynamics since it actively supports Hamas, Hezbollah, and other armed groups battling Israel. As a result, much will rely on how the new Iranian president and the Islamic Republic’s establishment choose to respond to further Israeli provocations.

Raisi oversaw efforts to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan. While there was a violent exchange of missiles in January over claimed militant hideouts, the late leader’s state visit to Pakistan last month suggested that Tehran sought to strengthen ties with the country. It is hoped that the incoming Iranian president continues on this path.

Because of Iran’s regional and geopolitical prominence, the world will closely monitor the power transition. While some Western observers characterise Iran’s system as a totalitarian dictatorship led by the supreme leader, the truth is more complex. While the supreme leader does have a significant veto over state decisions, the president and other