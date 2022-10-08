Social media fans were appalled by a cake that resembled an old kitchen sponge and had dish soap residue on it in a weird video.

Since they first started the “everything is cake” craze, hyper-realistic cakes have been sweeping the internet, but this time, things have gone too far.

Andre Sarwono, an Indonesian cuisine and travel enthusiast, posted the Instagram video of the cake being presented on a platter. He captioned it, “Edible washing sponge.

The cake was “wonderful,” he continued.

The dessert resembled the sponge used in many houses to clean kitchenware and occasionally even tiles because it had a yellow base and a green top.The internet was unimpressed, despite the food blogger being “amazed with the modern cake that tasted wonderful” and “looked cool” at the same time.

Users of social media aired their disgust.

Instantly no, one user responded.

One more stated, “I wouldn’t eat this cake.”

A user jokingly commented, “Real definition of sponge cake.”

The video has more than 61,000 likes and numerous views since it was shared.