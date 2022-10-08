Hamid Zaman, a founding member of the PTI, was given a two-day physical remand on Saturday by a district court in Lahore in the case involving illegal funding.

Yesterday, Zaman was arrested at his workplace on Waris Road in Lahore.

Express News reports that the matter was heard today by Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza of the Lahore District Court. Before the district court, Zaman was presented by the FIA Lahore.

The PTI leader allegedly received “foreign funding” in a number of bank accounts, according to the FIA, which asked the court to order a 14-day physical detention of the accused.The investigating agency informed the court that it had located a sum of Rs. 60 million in one of the doubtful accounts run out of the US.

According to sources, Zaman served as the secretary of the Insaf Trust in 2013, which collected $625,000 in its accounts, and failed to follow the laws and regulations.

According to FIA, the donations were used for political objectives.

The court agreed to a two-day remand after hearing the FIA’s arguments, and it mandated that the federal organisation turn over Zaman once more on Monday.