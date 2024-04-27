In the past, Western power Sweden recognized Palestine as an independent state. Previously, the European Union states Bulgaria, Cyprus, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Malta and Romania also recognized Palestine.

More than 133 countries recognized Palestine as an independent state. However, Sweden is the first Western European member state to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

Naturally, Israeli officials could not accept Sweden’s recognition of Palestine. They contested this recognition. Israel’s Foreign Minister Avimdor Lieberman expressed anger at Sweden’s recognition of the Palestinian state, saying that Sweden’s new prime minister hastily made a statement recognizing Palestine. Sweden was in no rush to acknowledge.

In the 1960s, the then Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulof Palmy, took an anti-colonial stance in his foreign policy. In this regard, they adopted the policy of supporting the United Nations Palestine. The fate of the Palestinians should not depend solely on the adoption of resolutions due to the Arab-Israeli conflict. This is the opinion of Sweden.

Therefore, Sweden became one of the first Western countries to recognize the Palestinians. In the late 1970s, Sweden strongly called for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation from the occupied territories.

Sweden’s UN representative Anders Ferm strongly supported the PLO’s declaration of Palestinian statehood in his 1986 speech at the UN. Social Democrat leader Stan Anderson brought Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chairperson Yasser Arafat to Sweden in late 1988 and described him as the Palestinian ‘head of state’.

Social Democrats, like Sweden’s new prime minister, are more sympathetic to the Palestinians. Israel, the enemy of humanity, carried out the Najaf massacre under the so-called ‘Operation Protective Adore’, killing 2,100 Palestinians, seriously injuring, and maiming thousands of Palestinian citizens. The entire Gaza Strip had been reduced to rubble.

After turning Gaza into ruins and creating an unprecedented humanitarian disaster in history, there have been protests in many Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, against the war criminal arrogance of the Jewish terrorist Israelis. The Gaza war has also brought about many changes in the political landscape. Not only is Hamas a military power, but it is also a politically visionary organization that has created a new understanding among the influential countries of the world.

The fact that the Palestinian state is now a reality for everyone is not limited to the recognition of the Palestinian state by the various small and large countries of the world. Now this recognition has started coming from important areas outside the state as well.

The highest authorities of all three Christian churches have recognized the state of Palestine. The Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Lutheran churches in Palestine have dealt a moral blow to Israel by recognizing Palestine as a state.

Currently, most countries in the Global South, but only very few in the West, recognize the State of Palestine. As it stands, recognition of the State of Palestine is a political and symbolic move – it signals the recognition of the Palestinian right to sovereignty over the West Bank and Gaza.

In reality, no such sovereignty exists, rather as an occupying force; the Israeli regime maintains de facto control over both territories and effectively controls everything that goes in and out, including people.

Recently, some moves occurred to recognize Palestine’s statehood at the UN level. In mid-April, a resolution at the UN Security Council would have paved the way for full Palestinian membership. Twelve members of the UNSC voted in favor but the US blocked the initiative using its veto power. Rather predictably, the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained.

As the genocide in Gaza rages on, various European countries, including Spain and Ireland are moving towards recognizing the State of Palestine.