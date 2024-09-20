Even while India is eager to promote the upcoming elections in Kashmir as the restoration of “normalcy,” the situation is actually somewhat complicated. In IHK, the multi-phase election process started on Wednesday, with results anticipated the following month. After New Delhi eliminated IHK’s limited autonomy in 2019, elections to choose representatives to the state assembly of the occupied territory are being held for the first time. Even if the first round of voting had a reasonable turnout, this should not be interpreted as a resounding affirmation of the harsh policies of the BJP-led rule in the held region. Instead, Kashmiris are probably going to the polls to stop the BJP from seizing their territory and erasing its distinct identity, while it is also possible that they would vote in protest against the repeal of Article 370. Additionally, it is true that there will be very few free and impartial polls. Prominent pro-Indian orator Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister of the Indian House of Kashmir, has stated that “we are all political prisoners of Delhi” in Kashmir. In addition, New Delhi has been urged by Amnesty International India to “end [the] campaign of harassment and intimidation against dissenting voices” in the disputed area. According to certain local leaders, there are still up to 2,000 Kashmiris detained. Some people have been imprisoned simply posting on social media, while others have been incarcerated on baseless terror accusations. These are most definitely not the circumstances that permit anyone to participate in a democratic process without restriction.

The people of Kashmir are tired of the autocratic rule of New Delhi and long for true independence, regardless of how many elections the Indian elite holds there. It wouldn’t be incorrect to suggest that the majority of Kashmiris are taking part in the elections in order to express to India their discontent with the current situation. However, when it comes to the Kashmir dispute, the ruling class in India has demonstrated incredible persistence. When the Indian Foreign Minister said last month that Article 370 “is done,” he was hinting that the globally recognized Kashmir conflict had been settled, presumably to India’s advantage. This is similar to creating new “facts” on the spot. The way that India views Kashmir is detached from reality. A mutually agreeable tripartite deal between Pakistan, India, and the Kashmiris is the only viable long-term option. Less than that would be a dream.