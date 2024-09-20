Tel Aviv: The attacks of the Israeli army in Gaza and the West Bank continue to increase, in which a total of 22 Palestinians were martyred.

According to the World News Agency, the Israeli army searched the refugee camp in the West Bank in the name of a search operation from house to house and during that time, they killed 5 Palestinian youths and threw the bodies down from the roof.

Gaza Civil Defense says that at least 17 Palestinians were martyred today in Israeli attacks on Gaza. Including women and children.

The Palestinian Authority accused the Israeli army of war crimes for throwing the bodies from the roof and filming the heinous act, saying the world leadership and human rights organizations should take notice.

On the other hand, the Israeli army targeted the positions of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, in response to which Hezbollah fired hundreds of rockets on Israeli territory. Both sides are making conflicting claims about casualties.

It should be noted that more than 41,000 Palestinians were martyred and more than 95,000 were injured in the ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza since October 7, half of which are women and children.