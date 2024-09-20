The recent flooding in Bangladesh has reignited the ongoing debate concerning water use as a tool of conflict in South Asia, prompting discussions about the likelihood of halting this practice.

In an unprecedented action spanning three decades, India has initiated the opening of a sluice gate at the Dumboor Reservoir, resulting in the substantial release of floodwaters downstream into Bangladesh’s southeastern Comilla district, which shares its border with India’s Tripura state to the east. This event has had significant ramifications, impacting eight districts, causing two fatalities, and affecting almost three million individuals in Bangladesh.

Despite India refuting the allegations of responsibility for the floods, it is essential to acknowledge that this incident cannot be viewed in isolation. Bangladesh is not the first country whose officials and ministers have expressed concerns regarding India’s role. The truth is that India has weaponized water resources in South Asia. The issue at hand necessitates a deeper examination of India’s approach to water resource management and its potential impact on neighboring nations.

Pakistan has historically been affected by India’s militarization of water policies from its early days as a nation. Immediately after partition, India decided to cease the flow of water to the West Punjab province of Pakistan through the principal branches of the Upper Bari Doab Canal and the Dipalpur Canal from the Ferozepur Headworks. On various pretexts, this practice has persisted to the present day.

The geopolitical situation of Pakistan is particularly complex due to its position as the lower riparian country in relation to its adversary, India, from which almost 75% of Pakistan’s water supply originates. The construction of the Kishenganga Dam alone is estimated to result in an annual cost of $140 million to Pakistan and poses a significant threat to its ecosystem. Despite being a signatory to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, the Convention on Climate Change, and the Convention on Water, India’s actions raise concerns about the potential destruction of the entire valley in Pakistan.

The Kishanganga hydroelectric project is just one part of a larger story regarding water resource development in the region. Additional projects such as the Ratle and Sawalkot Dams, as well as the Wullar Barrage, also have the potential to influence the flow of the Chenab and Jhelum rivers. Given the strategic significance of Indus water, there has been a troubling initiative by the Indian government, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, to establish a task force tasked with reviewing the Indus Water Treaty to reclaim water from the Indus River and potentially affect Pakistan’s water supply.

Pakistan, being an agricultural country, heavily relies on water for its farming practices and the consumption needs of its population. The primary source of water for Pakistan is the rivers flowing from India. According to international law, these water bodies are considered shared resources and are not owned by any one country. It is explicitly stated in international law that no single country can impede another country’s access to potable water, and this right takes precedence over any infrastructure development for purposes such as storage, hydroelectric power generation, or irrigation.

Furthermore, the access to clean drinking water is recognized as a universal human right that cannot be infringed upon by any state. This fundamental right is enshrined in various international documents such as the UN Charter, the Stockholm Declaration, the Mar del Plata Action Plan, the Dublin Statement, and the United Nations Watercourses Convention.

Article 5 of the United Nations Watercourses Convention emphasizes that no country has sole ownership of trans boundary waters and mandates that Watercourse States must utilize such resources in an equitable and reasonable manner within their respective territories.

Moreover, Article 10 of the United Nations Watercourses Convention reiterates that water is not an inherent property of any country and underscores the obligation to give special consideration to the requirements of vital human needs. These international legal frameworks underline the critical importance of shared water resources and the primacy of ensuring access to clean drinking water for all individuals, irrespective of geopolitical boundaries.

The water dynamics in the region have been increasingly shaped by the developments surrounding the construction of dams on the Kabul River. India’s involvement in this initiative, including both technical support and investment, underscores the geopolitical significance of water resources in the region. The proposed construction of multiple dams on the Kabul River in Afghanistan has raised concerns due to its potential impact on Pakistan.

The Kabul River holds immense agricultural significance for Pakistan, particularly for three key districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A significant portion of arable land in Peshawar, Nowshera, and CharSada depends on the waters of the Kabul River, which is available for irrigation for nine months, from February to October.

The construction of twelve dams by Afghanistan and the consequent large-scale water storage has drawn attention to the potential implications for Pakistan. Given the agricultural dependency and livelihoods linked to the Kabul River in Pakistan, the upstream alterations have the capability for significant and far-reaching consequences, warranting careful consideration and diplomatic engagement among the concerned nations.

Achieving peace in South Asia necessitates putting an end to India’s weaponization of water policy, as it jeopardizes the prosperity of the entire region.