ISLAMABAD: Leader of Muslim League-N and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Notification of appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister has been issued.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the appointment of Ishaq Dar as the Deputy Prime Minister will be immediate.

It should be noted that Ishaq Dar is the second Deputy Prime Minister of the country, before him Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was the Deputy Prime Minister during the government of People’s Party.