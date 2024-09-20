On Friday, H. E. Mr Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassador of Kazakhstan called on the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss the vital enhancement in various sectors of mutual interest including educational and cultural ties between their nations. During the meeting at the Senate office in Islamabad, both leaders expressed a commitment to fostering a robust partnership through relaxed visa policies for students and tourists, Siddiqui said Pakistan has liberalised visa regimes for Kazak nationals and anticipated that Kazakhstan will reciprocate in the same manner and include Pakistan in friendly visa regimes to which the ambassador responded positively that soon this issue will be addressed.

Senator Siddiqui commended Ambassador Kistafin for Kazakhstan’s support in facilitating Pakistan’s election to the United Nations Security Council. He assured the ambassador of Pakistan’s backing for Kazakhstan in the upcoming General Assembly session next year for his election as the President of Kazakhstan.

Highlighting the significance of education and tourism, Senator Siddiqui urged for policies that would promote people-to-people connections. The ambassador shared insights on various educational Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) established with prestigious Pakistani universities, emphasizing the creation of joint working groups focused on collaborative research projects particularly in IT and Agriculture.

In his remarks, Senator Siddiqui emphasized the importance of promoting mutual cultural and literary values, particularly through the involvement of intellectuals, writers, and artists from both countries. He also noted the role of Special Investment Facilitation Councils (SIFC) aimed at attracting investments from friendly nations, particularly in mining, agriculture, and information technology departments.

Irfan Ul Haque Siddiqui anticipated the Honourable Prime Minister of Kazakhstan for participation in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation coming up next month and looking forward to his visit as yet another event to discuss various matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

Ambassador Kistafin reaffirmed the commitment to expand trade not only between Kazakhstan and Pakistan but also across the broader region through improved connectivity and usage of Pakistani Ports.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing their appreciation for each other’s efforts and exchanging tokens of goodwill.